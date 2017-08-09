Police chase from St. Charles County ends with crash near Moscow Mills

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — A car chase that started near New Town in St. Charles ended in a crash near Moscow Mills. Police have two men in custody.

We know that police were chasing suspects wanted for stealing a car from the Newtown. The pursuit went west on I-70 to Wentzville. That is when the chase took a turn onto Highway 61.

The vehicle the suspect was driving crashed on Highway 179 and Highway Y. There was a small fire on the side of the road after the crash. Authorities were able to put out the fire after the chase ended. SkyFOX helicopter captured images of two men handcuffed at the scene. Traffic is backed until 5 pm, when the highways were reopened.

The chase lasted at least an hour. It is not clear all of the places where the chase went. Officers from St. Ann were involved in the chase. That municipality is not on the way from New Town to Moscow Mills.