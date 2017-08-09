× FBI searches home of Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort

FBI agents searched a home of President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, his spokesperson told CNN Wednesday.

“FBI agents executed a search warrant at one of Mr. Manafort’s residences. Mr. Manafort has consistently cooperated with law enforcement and other serious inquiries and did so on this occasion as well,” Jason Maloni, Manafort’s spokesperson, told CNN.

The Washington Post first reported the search, which it said happened on July 26, the day after Manafort met voluntarily with the staff for the Senate intelligence committee. The incident happened without advance warning before dawn, the paper reported.

Using a search warrant, agents entered his home in Alexandria, Virginia, to seize documents and other materials that could be related to Justice Department special prosecutor Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, the Post reported.