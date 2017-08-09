× Escaped inmate captured in Arnold MO

PHELPS COUNTY, MO – The Phelps County Sheriff’s Department announced Wednesday night that escaped inmate Michael J. Schultz was captured today in Arnold, Missouri. Schultz has been transported back to the Phelps County Jail, where he escaped from Monday night.

Cole A. White, 24, of Dittmer, Missouri is alleged to have been the driver of white Chevy pick-up that Schultz jumped into after running out the sheriff’s office was arrested in High Ridge, Missouri Tuesday and charged with aiding escape of a prisoner. Schultz’s girlfriend, Mary Christine Dames, 39, of Fenton was also arrested in Arnold Wednesday and has been charged with aiding escape of a prisoner.

Currently no bond has been set for Schultz, while White and Dames have had their bonds set at $100,000 each.

All 3 were taken into custody by the Phelps County Sheriff’s Department, United States Marshall’s Service, and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department.

37.880654 -91.753882