SOCCER FANS! Register to win a family four pack of tickets to see the Saint Louis FC take on the Pittsburgh Riverhounds Saturday, August 19th. Saint Louis FC are 6-8-5 this season with 10 games left in the season, only 6 more home games. Don’t miss your chance to see our Saint Louis FC play at Toyota Stadium in Fenton.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Brought to you by Lou Fusz Automotive Group

Hurry! Entries are due by August 14th at 10am.

Contest rules