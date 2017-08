× Saint Louis University opening new residence hall

ST. LOUIS — Some Saint Louis University students will get to move into a new residence hall this school year.

Officials will host a ribbon cutting at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday for the new Grand Hall dormitory at Grand Boulevard and Laclede Avenue.

The $71 million dorm has more than 500 beds for first and second year students. They’ll get to move in in two weeks.

Another new dorm, Spring Hall, opened one year ago about a block away.