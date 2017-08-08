× Police make arrest in King Louis Square shooting

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police have one man in custody for a fatal shooting that took place Monday afternoon just south of downtown.

According to a police spokesperson, the shooting happened around 1:50 p.m. in the 1400 block of Kealty Lane, located in the King Louis Square neighborhood.

When police arrived at the scene, they found 22-year-old Leondra Clark unconscious suffering from a gunshot wound. Clark was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police determined Clark was shot following a dispute.

The suspect, a 27-year-old, was taken into custody at the scene. The suspect’s name has not been released, pending formal charges.