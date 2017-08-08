Mega Millions jackpot hits $350 million
Tuesday night’s Mega Millions jackpot is expected to be worth $350 million, making it the seventh largest prize in the game’s history.
This most recent jackpot has been rolling over since April 28. Drawings are every Tuesday and Friday.
The single payout cash option would be worth $218 million.
The odds of winning the big prize are 1:258,890,850.
For comparative purposes:
- The odds of being attacked and killed by a shark are 1:3,748,067
- The odds of being struck by a bolt of lightning in any one year are 1:700,000
- The odds of dying in a car crash are 1:114
- The odds of being a victim of a fatal dog attack are 1:112,400