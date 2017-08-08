× Mother found murdered in East St. Louis apartment; Major Case Squad activated

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – Detectives with the Major Case Squad are investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead Tuesday inside of an East St. Louis apartment complex.

East St. Louis police found the 23-year-old victim dead in her apartment just after 4 a.m. at the John Robinson Homes public housing facility in the 1200 block of Market Street.

Authorities said the victim’s one-year-old daughter was home at the time, but she was uninjured. The Illinois Department of Family Services took the child into protective custody.

According to a report in the Belleville News Democrat, investigators discovered a metal security screen was missing and a rear window broken at the victim’s apartment.

The victim has not been identified, pending notification of family members.

