Glen Campbell dead at 81

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Legendary country music singer Glen Campbell died Tuesday morning, sources tell TMZ. He was 81.

Sources close to Campbell's family told TMZ the singer died at about 10 a.m. in a Nashville facility for Alzheimer's patients.

Campbell released more than 70 albums over a 50-year career, and had a series of hits in the 60s and 70s including "Gentle on My Mind," "Wichita Lineman," "Galveston," "Country Boy" and his best-selling single "Rhinestone Cowboy."

Campbell made history in 1967 by winning four Grammys in the country and pop categories and took home CMA's Entertainer of the Year award in 1968.

He is survived by his wife, Kim Campbell, and eight children.