STAUNTON, IL – A 5-alarm blaze in Staunton Illinois has called in more than 11 area fire departments to a classic car shop. The fire happened Tuesday night at the Country Classic Cars on East Frontage Road.

The business has a showroom for classic cars, repairs and sells classic vehicles.

The business is located along the I-55, just off of historic Route 66.

Fox 2 has a crew on the way to the scene.