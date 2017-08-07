× Vigil for O’Fallon, IL children killed in Indiana crash

O’FALLON, Ill. — A candlelight vigil and 5K run are in the works to honor two children from O’Fallon, Illinois who were killed in a car crash.

The Bereda family’s van was hit by a semi in Indiana near Terra Haute, Indiana on July 18th. Finley, 1, and Brennen, 5, were killed. Their mother Christina and 3-year old brother Jorden were hurt.

The Belleville News Democrat reports that the run and vigil will take place from 6pm-8pm on September 22nd at Rock Springs Park in O`Fallon.