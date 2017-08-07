× Two Florissant police officers involved in collision

FLORISSANT, MO – Monday afternoon 2 Florissant police officers were injured in a traffic accident. The accident happened near the intersection of Dunn Road and Santa Cruz. The police department says the 2 officers were in one vehicle and struck by another vehicle while on patrol.

Both officers were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There’s no word in if the driver of the other vehicle was injured.

An investigation is ongoing.