BELLEVILLE, IL – A St. Louis man gets 75-years in prison for an execution-style murder caught on surveillance camera.

Fox 2 obtained the surveillance video of the murder.

There are two angles, one of them is just too up close and graphic.

27-year-old Tony Hampton has to serve 100% of the 75-year sentence. So, he will likely die in prison. The state's attorney hopes that sentence and the video sends a clear message.

The defendant Tony Hampton said nothing and turns his face to the back of elevator after Monday’s sentencing.

The state`s attorney says surveillance videos of his crime do the talking for him: Hampton and his cousin, Tiye Allen, gunning down 29-year-old Malik Robbins of Berkeley, outside of the Bottoms Up night club in December of 2015. Allen was shot from behind a car and then Hampton walked up to Robbins after he was down and keeps shooting.

Hampton`s attorneys argued for a new trial, with a psychiatrist testified that he still suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder from child abuse, plus an intellectual disability, used marijuana and the drug ecstasy daily; his mother, a drug offender, gave birth to him in prison. He spent much of his youth home.

The victim, Malik Robbins, leaves behind a wife and children. His mother told me she was glad Hampton will not be able to hurt anyone else. The other shooter, Hampton's cousin, Tiye Allen, got a 60-year sentence. The motive for the murder is still unknown.