Phelps County inmate flees from jail

PHELPS COUNTY, MO – An inmate in the Phelps County Jail escaped Monday night. The escaped happened around 7:50 pm as Michael J. Schultz was on a work detail in the sheriff’s department.

While working outside the jail Schultz ran from the building and jumped into the bed of white Chevrolet pick-up with a small black roll bar.

The pick-up fled the area once the inmate was onboard.

The escape was captured on video, showing 32-year-old Schultz, a white male, 6’ 2’ tall, 200 pounds with a shaven head.

Schultz was last seen wearing orange pants, white t-shirt and brown work boots.

Authorities say Schultz has ties to the Union area in Franklin County.

If you see Schultz, your urged to call 911 or the Phelps County Sheriff’s Department.