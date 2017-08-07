Parents charge Cahokia School District doesn’t have its priorities right

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CAHOKIA, IL – Parents are upset over what they say are unnecessary hiring’s in a Metro East school district.

They say the Cahokia School District doesn't have the money and should've hired more teachers.

The district says these were vacant positions that needed to be filled but parents and the teacher’s union say the district has its priorities wrong.

The Cahokia Federation of Teachers wants to know why their school district filled seven positions they believe were not needed.

However, the union says help is needed especially in classrooms at the high school and elementary that are over capacity.

The union along with some parents showed up to speak at Monday’s board meeting saying they felt as if they weren't being heard.

The district says it has its reasons as to why it hired 7 teachers and a night patrol.

The district says in additions to the 7 positions filled, they also filled 20 teacher vacancies over the summer.

School is scheduled to August 14th, but the superintendent tells Fox 2 that if the state doesn't come up with school funding everyone will be out of work.