Man shot, killed in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a murder that took place Monday afternoon in south city.

According to Schron Jackson, a police spokeswoman, the murdered occurred in the 1400 block of Kealty Lane, located in the King Louis Square neighborhood.

The victim, an African-American man, was pronounced dead at the scene with a gunshot wound.

