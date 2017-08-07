Man shot, killed in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a murder that took place Monday afternoon in south city.
According to Schron Jackson, a police spokeswoman, the murdered occurred in the 1400 block of Kealty Lane, located in the King Louis Square neighborhood.
The victim, an African-American man, was pronounced dead at the scene with a gunshot wound.
KPLR 11 will have more information on this story as it becomes available.
38.618124 -90.205919