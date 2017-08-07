× IDOT closing right lane on eastbound Martin Luther King Bridge

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – The Illinois Department of Transportation is closing lanes on the Martin Luther King Bridge this week for inspections.

The eastbound right lane will be closed from 6 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday, August 7 through Thursday, August 10.

On Friday, both eastbound lanes will be closed. Then all next week, the westbound lane will be closed from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. There won’t be any work overnight or weekends.

