Alzheimer’s patient publishes cookbook; ‘After I`m Gone: Recipes for the Hereafter’

Ken's mom, Lee 'Popie' Shapiro, first published her cookbook 'After I'm Gone: Recipes for the Hereafter' in 1993, she wanted to preserve family recipes and stories. She was Jewish, so there are lots of Jewish recipes!
The book is also full of stories and anecdotes.
When 'Popie' became diagnosed with Alzheimer's, the family became involved with the Alzheimer's Association. Ken is now selling the book in honor of his mother with proceeds going to Ken's Walk team, benefitting the Alzheimer's Association.
St. Louis Walk to End Alzheimer's
Scotttrade Center
September 16th
Registration at 8am, ceremony at 9:30am
ALZ.org/Walk
To learn more visit: RecipesForTheHereafter.com
