Man struck and killed on Franklin County highway

Posted 8:01 pm, August 6, 2017, by , Updated at 08:00PM, August 6, 2017

FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO – The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident in Franklin County Missouri.  The highway patrol says 38-year-old Shawn’d Roland was walking in the middle of the left lane of Highway 100 when he was struck by a 2017 Honda Civic being driven westbound.

That accident occurred around 530 am Sunday morning a half mile east of Jones Lane on Highway 100.

Mr. Roland died at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.