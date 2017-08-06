Jewish Cemetery in University City hosts a dedication ceremony Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

University City, Mo. - It's a new chapter for a Jewish Cemetery in University City. After it was desecrated by vandals, Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery will host a re-dedication ceremony Sunday at 10:30am.

Six months ago, more than 150 headstones were toppled over or destroyed at the cemetery. The suspects were never caught.

The historic Jewish cemetery in University City made international headlines in February after vandals knocked over the grave markers. Most of the headstones were fixed within days and the sanctuary was restored .

"It 's hard to believe it's been so many months since that happened. It was a day to stand together as it was real destruction. Within 48 hours people from all over came together to stand against hate," said Andrew Rehfeld.

The gathering on Sunday will mark the restoration of the headstones which were desecrated.

Participants will honor the memory of those buried at the cemetery, acknowledge the community support and renew their responsibility to ensure the ongoing safety of the scared space. However, the major questions remain unanswered: "Who did this, and why?"

"It feels wonderful that there is a conclusion to this, that we can end this in a positive way with the community and all groups in the community. It would be nice if we found out who did it, but at this time we still don't know ," said Anita Feigenbaum.

A $10,000 reward is still being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction in the case.