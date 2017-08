Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The Gesher Music Festival starts August 10th and runs through the 20th with events happening throughout the metro area. This year's theme is War & Peace, and focuses on stories and music which illuminate our common humanity even in times of conflict, building bridges between cultures and eras.

For more information, and to check out the lineup and bios for participants, visit: geshermusicfestival.org.