Dozens of cars broken into overnight in South St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – A string of overnight vehicle break-ins in south St. Louis has owners asking for the community`s help in finding out whose behind them.

Dozens of cars were hit over night in a neighborhood around 59th Street and Juanita.

One owners Cadillac had its driver side window is busted out.

In fact most of vehicle had their driver’s side window smashed.

One resident told Fox 2 that he had returned home around 3 o`clock this morning and didn`t see any windows busted.

However, hours later, the man says he started to hear his neighbors vacuuming and cleaning up glass from their cars.

He said he was surprised this happened when security circles the block frequently for a nearby subdivision.

“Nothing bad happens in the neighborhood. Then we wake up this morning and everyone has their windows busted out! Are you surprised by it now? Kind of because there is never any noise or anything that really happens on our street.”

Police say this incident is being handled on a district level because of the substantial number of cars hit overnight.

There`s no word right now on any descriptions of the suspects involved.

Police say dozens of car windows were busted out in South St. Louis overnight. @FOX2now pic.twitter.com/w01aDytD5Q — Derrion L. Henderson (@DerrionLH) August 6, 2017