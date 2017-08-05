Police pursuit ends in north St. Louis County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – A police pursuit has ended in north St. Louis County between Lilac and Bellefontaine Road on I-270. The pursuit started at 8:15 pm in Illinois coming into Missouri from I-64 westbound.

Several police departments were involved in the pursuit as it went from downtown St. Louis to north St. Louis County and into St. Charles County.

Just before the Blanchette Bridge, police were able to spike the vehicle, slowing the chase from 90 mph to 30 mph.

But that didn’t stop the vehicle as the driver went from westbound I-70 to eastbound I-370 back into north St. Louis County onto I-270.

Once vehicle reached Lindbergh and I-270, officer used a spike strip again to take out cars passenger side tires. That effort was successful, forcing driver to slow down to 10 mph.

The pursuit finally came to the end around 9:45 pm with the suspect taken into custody.

There’s no word on what started the pursuit.