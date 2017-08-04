× This weekend’s Moonlight Ramble bike ride suspended for severe weather

ST. LOUIS — Severe weather has postponed the 54th Annual Moonlight Ramble scheduled for this Saturday. Event organizers have consulted with meteorologists to make this careful decision and apologize for any inconvenience. The safety of the riders is their first priority.

The Moonlight Ramble is the longest running nighttime bike ride in the world. It’s a great family experience and a fun, safe opportunity to see parts of St. Louis that you normally don’t get to see.

The new date of the ride will be Sat, September 16th. Please visit moonlightramble.comor the Moonlight Ramble Facebook page for the latest updates.