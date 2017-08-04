St. Louis area cities hold back-to-school tax-free weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FENTON, MO — he annual back-to-school tax-free weekend is upon us! Some St. Louis area cities are also waiving taxes on applicable items which can amount to a significant savings. KPLR 11 reported from from Fenton which has one of the highest sales tax rates in the St. Louis area.

The city of Fenton has a 7.6 percent sales tax rate on non-food items but the Gravois Bluffs shopping center has its own sales tax rate of 8.6 percent. So it can be significant savings for the shoppers looking for back to school items. The Kohl's store at Gravois Bluffs has been very busy since it opened at ten o'clock Friday morning. The tax exempt items include most clothing school supplies, computers, educational software and other items.

Parents told KPLR that they look forward to this weekend every year and say they realize big savings thanks to the tax free holiday and many shoppers get additional savings through Kohl's discounts.

"I've added it up before and I literally saved with the coupons and the tax free I have saved over 250 dollars before," said Tammy Valencia.

"I'm very excited for tax free weekend I have one leaving for college in a week and a half and I've got another one head back to high school and they're always growing and needing new sizes," said shopper Julie King.

Sarah Jennwein said she is shopping for several items for her son, " Big school supplies his back and shoes his shirts his pants every thing he gets a whole new wardrobe this time of year."

The sales tax holiday is underway now and runs through midnight Sunday. the state of Illinois does not participate in a tax free weekend, so many Illinois residents are shopping in Missouri this weekend for back to school items.​