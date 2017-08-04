Sexual assault victims find help at the YWCA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS — The YWCA offers unique services to empower women. The trauma associated with sexual assault runs deep. Immediate advocate response supports healing.

Throughout the YWCA Women's Resource Center you see artwork created by assault survivors. The words and the images capture just how deep they hurt.

The "Y" has served over 589 of rape and sexual assault last year. A member of their sexual assault response team makes the initial contact local hospitals or police stations.

The women's resource center is there for anyone who's been sexually assaulted. Use the information below if you need help or you'd like to volunteer.

Website: http://www.ywcastlouis.org

Rape Crisis Line number 314-531-RAPE