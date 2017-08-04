Know Before You Go: IDOT I-55/70 lane closures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST ST. LOUIS, Il. _A major highway closure could lead to big traffic tie ups this weekend in the Metro East. Starting at 9 p.m August 4, westbound Interstate 55/70 will be completely closed from Route 203 to the 55/70/64 split in East St. Louis.

The shutdown is about one mile long.

IDOT says the closure is needed to repair a portion of 55/70 that goes over some railroad tracks just west of 203. That 55/70 bridge is about three tenths of a mile long.

To get around the significant highway shutdown, IDOT says drivers on 55/70 west should take 255 south to westbound 64. Then drivers can take 64 west back to 55 or 70. The detour will add two miles to your trip.

IDOT is concerned about the potential for jams and back-ups. But they say this is a best case scenario for doing the bridge work because it`s on a weekend with the Cardinals not playing at home.

However, there is an event at the Gateway Motorsports Park.

The closure area is expected to reopen by 5 a.m. August 7.

This shutdown was originally supposed to happen two weeks ago but was postponed because of weather conditions.