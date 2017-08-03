Megan Meier’s mother says sentencing in Massachusetts suicide-text case not enough

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, Mo. - Text messages that convinced her boyfriend to commit suicide landed a 20-year-old Massachusetts woman in jail.

Michelle Carter could've received 20 years for involuntary manslaughter in the 2014 death of her boyfriend. Instead, she received 15 months. Prosecutors said she sent 18-year-old Conrad Roy III numerous text messages, urging him to commit suicide.

Tina Meier said that sentencing is not enough.

"There is never going to be enough time that she (Michelle Carter) should be put away," Meier said. "We have to hold people accountable."

In 2006, her teenage daughter, Megan Meier, committed suicide after being bullied online on by an adult woman.

"We know as a society you don't target a child as an adult, you should be an adult," said Meier.

Meier went on to say that whether it's online or via text messages, she knows all too well the heartache of losing a child to bullying.

"That absolute pain, that ache that hole in your heart of not being able to breathe and trying to understand that this really happened, this is real," she said.

While no one served a day of time in her daughter's death, Meier has devoted her life to promoting awareness, education, and prevention on bullying and self harm through the Megan Meier Foundation.

"I have taken all of my sadness and anger, and everything I felt, and pushed it so much toward this foundation to try to help others that, for me, is this constant drive," she said.