Firehouse Subs H2O For Heroes Water Collection Drive

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ There's a cool deal this weekend at FireHouse Subs and its helping first responders and others in need. Julie Allen and Hanna Mazanek from firehouse subs tells us all about the 6th Annual H2O for Heroes Water Collection Drive.

All firehouse subs restaurants will provide one medium sub to each guest who donates an unopened, 24-pack of bottled water. The donated water will be provided to local first responders and community support organizations to aid those most in need of water during the hot summer months when the risk of dehydration and other heat-related illnesses is most threatening.

This drive excludes Firehouse Subs restaurants in Puerto Rico, Mexico and airports.

H2O For Heroes Water Collection Drive

All Firehouse Subs restaurants nation wide

Saturday, August 5

10:30 a.m. - close

To learn more visit: https://www.firehousesubs.com