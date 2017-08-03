Ashcroft to host voter I.D. informational meetings Aug. 3 across Missouri

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ Missouri Secretary of State, Jay Ashcroft is working to educate people about the state's new voter I.D. law. It took effect June 1.

The new law requires photo I.D.s for voting and if you don't have one, you can cast a provisional ballot that will have to be validated later.

Ashcroft is hosting a series of informational meetings August 3 about the new law. The first event will take place at Hannibal City Hall at 9 a.m.

He'll then head to the Bowling Green Housing Authority at 10:45 a.m. and Troy City Hall at 12:30 p.m.

Ashcroft will be at the Linnemann Branch of the St. Charles Library at 3:45 p.m. and the Barr Branch of the St. Louis Public Library at 5:30 p.m.