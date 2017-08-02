Westport Plaza is being revitalized

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO – Most of us have driven by or stopped in Westport Plaza in Maryland Heights. But if it's been a while since you were there, things are sure changing.

Oh good, you're here that's probably one of the things you might hear when you walk through the doors here at Paul Mineo's Tratoria in Westport Plaza. They’ve been a fixture here for the last 10 years so their vantage point is pretty good on the ups downs and now rebound of Westport Plaza and the west county region.

“We`re surrounded by hotels and a lot of our guests that join us are from all around the world.” Said Michael Clark, General Manager Paul Mineo`s Trattoria.

They serve up memories at Paul Mineos Trattoria.

A familiarity with the menu sprinkled with some fresh items and a whole heaping of hospitality that feels familiar.

Those might be the ingredients to their secret recipe to celebrating ten years in a Westport Plaza that`s seen its ups and downs.

You know there`s other things that Westport has brought in. So, it might not just be the corporate people. But they bring in the soccer teams and volleyball and the select teams.

But with expansion of World Wide Technology and new hotels, Westport Plaza is aiming to become a destination for the conventions and tournaments coming through St. Louis and bringing an estimated 26 million people and more than 5 billion in direct spend economic impact to the region.

Blaise Pastoret, the General Manager Westport Social described the venue as, “It`s a boutique game bar entertainment venue place to just come hang out with your friends small group, large group doesn`t matter. “

The new bar, restaurant and gaming location known as social aims to bring it`s indoor bocce courts, basketball rims and about 75 jobs to Westport as they ready for their September 5th opening.

World Wide Technology is right next door. The international headquarters is huge for us and we hope to bring more life back here and get the people from the city and the county to check it out.

Lodging Hospitality Management or LHM is the St. Louis based company remaking Union Station and Westport Plaza.

So, for the 5 o'clock happy hour regulars that have been coming here for years, the future is bright for the gold building in West County.