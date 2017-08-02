Nestle forces ice cream shop to stopping using the name “DRUMSTICK”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLEVILLE, IL - Two area ice creams shops say they’ve received a letter from Nestle Company indicating they can no longer use the word drumstick.

The ice cream treat has traditionally been described as a sugar cone filled with ice cream and topped with chocolate and nuts. The letter indicated Nestle trademarked the word.

“You got to be kidding me,” said Kurt Agne. He’s a loyal customer at the White Cottage. The Belleville ice cream shop recently received the letter. Its owner did not believe it was real.

“I just kind of laughed at it to be honest with you and thought it was a joke,” said Chris Cordie.

He said the term drumstick has been used at the family owned business for at least 35 years. He said he changed the name by holding a contest inviting customers to come up with a replacement. He said the treats will now be called Cottage Drummies, unless he’s told that name is also trademarked.

“I think it’s kind of crazy that they’re hunting everybody out that has this name because I think it kind of helps them out in a way, just to keep the drumstick name alive.” said Cordie.

Nestle released the following statement:

Nestlé has a federally registered trademark for DRUMSTICK in connection with frozen confections. In order to protect our brands, we have a review process to identify misuse of DRUMSTICK and other brands such as HOT POCKETS, NESTLÉ CRUNCH, SKINNY COW and many others. When we find an infringement, we send a cease and desist letter or email and make every attempt to work towards an amicable resolution that protects our trademarks. As you may know, a failure to enforce a trademark will result in a weakening of the mark and loss of distinctiveness, which can lead to a loss of the trademark.