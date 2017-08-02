Family, friends remember innocent victims hurt and killed in North County crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – Family and friends gathered along New Halls Ferry near Netherton Drive Wednesday night to remember 20-year-old Dwayne Watson and 21-year-old Detrick Cook.

Watson was killed Friday afternoon when a speeding vehicle crashed into the vehicle he was a passenger in. His friend, 21-year-old Detrick Cook was driving and was also critically hurt.

"It still just don't seem real but I know it is and I just pray and pray and I just go from there" said Watson's mom, Ebony Minner.

Minner says it's been nothing but the strength of family, friends and prayer that's gotten her through the past few days without her rock.

"He was like my rock" Minner said. "I called him and my daughter my ride or dies. He was my friend, my mentor, when I wasn't feeling good he always gave me music to listen to" she said.

Police arrested 19-year-old Demetric Loyd who they say was speeding away from police when he crashed into Watson and Cook's vehicle. Minner has this to say to the driver who killed her son.

"I forgive him, I love him, I have no ill feelings toward no one" said Minner. "I just hope he realizes that he also messed up his own family as well as his own life and I just hope he gets some peace and relief and forgives himself" she said.

While they continue to hold onto each other for strength, they find comfort in the memories Watson leaves behind.

"His life might be gone but his memory stays and his light is going to dim everywhere" Minner said.