Conservation Connection – Missouri Stream Teams keeping our waterways clean

Posted 3:03 pm, August 2, 2017, by , Updated at 01:22PM, August 2, 2017

ST. LOUIS - You’d never believe some of the things you’ll find in our waterways until you’ve participated in a stream clean-up. There’s literally everything from trash to treasures floating around out there. Brian Waldrop from the Missouri Stream Teams visits KPLR 11 News at Noon to tell us how you can help make our streams a better place. For more information on upcoming opportunities to join a watershed clearing team, visit OpenSpaceSTL.org.