American Red Cross hosts ‘Lifesaver Blood Drives’ this weekend

ST. LOUIS – When disaster strikes, the American Red Cross is there to help; whether it's a house fire, hurricane, tornado, or another natural disaster. Help is needed to replenish shrinking blood supplies so the Red Cross can continue to fill a growing need.

Mary Jane Thomsen, Red Cross district manager for donor recruitment, and leukemia survivor Jenny Stock visit KPLR 11 News at Noon to discuss the upcoming ‘Lifesaver Blood Drives’ across the state.

To view Lifesaver Blood Drive locations and to schedule your appointment, visit redcrossblood.org or use the Blood Donor App and enter sponsor code: LIFESAVER to schedule your appointment today. Below is a list of Lifesaver Blood Drives by date:

Aug. 4

• Bunker Hill Municipal Building, 801 S. Franklin St., Bunker Hill, IL. 62014; 2-7 p.m.

• Greater Alton Church - Youth Room, 506 E. Airline Drive, Rosewood Heights, IL. 62024; 2-7 p.m.

• Knights of Columbus Hall, 700 Clearview Drive, Union, MO. 63084; 2-7 p.m.

• Meramec Arnold Elks, 1515 Miller Road, Imperial, MO. 63052; 2-7 p.m.

• Calvary Church - Atrium, 3898 Mid Rivers Mall Drive, St. Peters, MO. 63376; 2-7 p.m.

• Carondelet Rec Plex, 930 Holly Hills, St. Louis, MO. 63111; 2-7 p.m.

• JFK Center - Conference Room, 315 Howdershell Road, Florissant, MO. 63031; 2-7 p.m.

• Kirkwood Community Center, 111 Geyer Road, Kirkwood, MO. 63022; 2-7 p.m.

• Shiloh Senior Center, 7 Park Drive, Shiloh, IL. 62269; 2-7 p.m.

Aug. 5

• Dawson's Fitness Center, 1815 Delmar Ave., Granite City, IL. 62040; 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

• First Baptist Church of Oakville - Activity Center, 6741 Telegraph Road, St. Louis, MO. 63129; 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Aug. 7

• Bourbon Community Center, 575 Elm St., Bourbon, MO. 65441; 2-7 p.m.

• Sullivan Eagles 3781, 1000 Acid Mine Road, Sullivan, MO. 63080; 2-7 p.m.

• First Baptist Church Arnold, 2012 Missouri State Road, Arnold, MO. 63010; 2-7 p.m.

• Immanuel United Church of Christ - Fellowship Hall, 17510 Church Street, Marthasville, MO. 63357; 4-8 p.m.

• Riverchase of Fenton - Missouri Room; 1297 N. Highway Drive, Fenton, MO. 63026; 2-7 p.m.

• St. Charles Convention Center - Room 106, 1 Convention Center Plaza, St. Charles, MO. 63303; 2-7 p.m.

A blood donor card or driver`s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.