1 dead, 2 in custody after separate crashes in St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Two overnight crashes in north city leave one person dead and two others in custody. In both wrecks, cars either hit a home or wound up in the front yard.

The two wrecks happened less than a half mile from each other and just a little over an hour apart. However, police say the crashes do not appear to be related.

The first crash happened just after 11 p.m. Tuesday on Goodfellow at West Florissant. Police say a woman driving a SUV crashed through a fence then hit the side of a home. Investigators say the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

She was the only person in the SUV. Her name has not yet been released but police tell me she was in her mid 30`s.

The circumstances surrounding the crash are still unclear but police at the scene indicated the woman may have been speeding before the wreck.

There was a woman inside the home at the time- she was not hurt. Accident reconstruction is investigating the case.

About 12:30 a.m, another car nearly crashed into a home on West Florissant at Pamplin. In that case, the car ended up in the front yard. There were no injuries but police took both people inside the car into the custody.

Investigators say the driver was arrested on suspicion of DWI while the passenger was arrested on another unrelated charge having to do with a warrant.

There was at least one person inside the home that the car in this incident nearly hit.