Prosecutors say officer shot and killed suspect, then planted a gun in his car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Dramatic new information Tuesday as the trial of a former St. Louis police officer accused of murder gets underway.

Prosecutors told jurors Officer Jason Stockley fired his "kill shot" at Anthony Lamar Smith from just six inches away, and then planted a revolver in smith’s car.

Assistant Circuit Attorney Aaron Levinson said Smith may have fled from police but he didn't deserve to be executed.

Stockley is on trial for murder and armed criminal action for the shooting and killing Smith in December of 2011 following a suspected drug deal and police chase.

His attorney told the court Stockley acted reasonably at the end of a near death police chase that endangers lives.