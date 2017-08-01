National Night Out focuses on building relationships, while fighting crime

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, MO – In communities across America citizens are taking part in the National Night Out.

In the Greater-Ville area, children and adults are spending time together to build better relationships with each other and the police.

And in St. Charles, it was a night of music, food and fun.

The police and members from the DARE program were on hand to build bonds with their community.

The events made a plea to stopping violence.

Tuesday afternoon police say a man and women were shot in a drive by shooting on Martin Luther King in north St. Louis.

A three-year-old was caught in the cross fire there.