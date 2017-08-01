Land being cleared in Creve Coeur Park for ice rink project

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO – I think that I shall never see, a poem lovely as a tree.

Joyce Kilmer the woman who wrote those words might be saddened by the site behind me.

These trees estimated to be at least 150 years old are no more and some believe a proposed massive Maryland Heights ice rink is to blame.

“So, one of the things with the trees being cut down and the grading is that there is no signage up. So, the public is calling us and calling their council people and saying, 'What`s going on and why are all of these trees being cut down.” Said Katherine Dockery, Executive Director The Open Space Council for the St. Louis Region

Richard Spencer, a park user lamented, “Well we use the park all the time and this is park land Greenland and it should be staying that way.”

Non-profit organization The Open Space Council and some west county residents are upset by trees taken down recently at Creve Coeur Lake Park.

Katherine Dockery says when she inquired about the toppled trees, she was told it was for a storm water grading project, not the 40 plus acre portion of the park where a 250,000 thousand square foot ice facility might go.

“Our concern is that Creve Coeur Lake Park was designed and developed with land and water conservation funds which put restrictions on how that property can be developed.”

Dockery says that`s for outdoor recreation and conservation. Not the Legacy Ice Arena, a site development plan which calls for three indoor ice hockey rinks and an outdoor rink with a roof.

The total size is about two Walmart’s.

It really seems quite coincidental that this site has been graded for storm water for a separate project for St. Louis County parks and yet there`s a proposed 40-acre development potentially coming down the pipe line.

And possibly changing the site lines of this St. Louis County park.

Richard Spencer, “I want people to know that this is park land that should be park land. It doesn`t need to be asphalt and buildings.”