Firefighters battle 5-alarm fire at canning facility in Arnold

ARNOLD, MO - The fire broke out Tuesday night around 7:30 pm at the Metal Container Corporation in Arnold Missouri.

The facility manufactures cans for AB InBev and is located on 42 Can Lane in Arnold Missouri.

The blaze started in a top floor canning furnace.

A supervisor in site ordered an evacuation of the facility.

A spokesperson for the Rock Community Fire Protection District said fire got into the ductwork, which is causing firefighters to open up walls to chase down the fire and any hotspots.

Because of the smoky nature of the fire, the call was upgrade to 5-alarms, with surrounding fire departments (Rock Community Fire Protection District, Mehlville Fire Protection District, High Ridge Fire Protection District and Festus Fire Department) to lending mutual aid in fighting the blaze and crew rotations.

Due to the heat and smoke, several firefighters have been overcome with heat exhaustion. A rehab station has been set-up to provide relief for firefighters to rest and rehydrate before going back into the facility.

An official from the Rock Community Fire Protect District tells Fox 2 that the plant experienced a power outage earlier tonight and when the power was restored smoke was detected in the building.

Fire officials say they will be on site all night putting out fire and checking for hotspots.

As of now no injuries have been reported from the fire.

An investigation into what caused the fire is just starting.