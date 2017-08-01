Discovering your child’s temperament

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Summer is coming to a close and school kids may find the transition of going back to school a bit unsettling. But there are ways you can help youngsters adjust to the new school year. Roxeanna Steiner from the Lume Institute visits KPLR 11 News at Noon to talk about some suggestions for parents.

1. Start back to school routines now. Children's body clock change during the summer because there is more flexibility with scheduling. To get them ready for school, start changing their routines to reflect their school schedules. Prepare children to go to bed at the same time every night and wake them up at the same time every morning.

2. Give children a sense of power and belonging. As schedules and routines begin to change, children may feel like they don't have any control. Give them the option of picking out school supplies in their favorite color. Or, if you pack lunches, give them the option of different foods and snacks. When children feel empowered they are less likely to have a difficult time adjusting. Also, if your child is going to a new classroom or a new school visit ahead of time to get them acclimated to their new space. This will help children begin to create a comfort level with their new space and can ease the anxiety associated with transitions.

3. Parents should get organized. When parents are organized it trickles down to children. Purchase school supplies early, prepare lunches ahead of time if you can, and readjust your body clock to be in alignment with your child's school schedule. Checklists are your friend.