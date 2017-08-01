× Couple shot while sitting in car with toddler

ST. LOUIS – A man and woman were shot Tuesday afternoon while sitting in a vehicle in a north city neighborhood, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said.

According to Leah Freeman, a police spokeswoman, the shooting occurred in the 5500 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood.

The victims were taken to a hospital and said to be conscious and breathing.

Freeman said a three-year-old was in the car at the time of the shooting but not injured.

The investigation remains ongoing.