C3 Fitness – Lower Belly Workout

Cason, founder of C3 Fitness, visits KPLR 11 News at Noon to promote exercises designed to work on the lower belly.

Do 45 seconds each of

Lying Leg Raise

Reverse Crunch

Flutter Kicks

Do 30 second each of

Elbows to knee (Bicycles)

Jackknife sit-ups

Leg Pull-Ins​