ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. - Plans by some St. Louis County municipalities on how to spend funds from Prop P draws a warning from County Executive Steve Stenger.

It was billed as a police and public safety tax, designed to help hire new officers and give current officers a pay raise.

But Chesterfield Mayor, Bob Nations, told our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the definition of a "police and public safety tax" includes using the funds for things such as road repairs, snow removal and even local tax reduction.

Stenger's office has warned that misuse of the money could be construed as official misconduct.