Local woman celebrates 110th birthday

The party room was packed at Meramec Bluffs as a milestone birthday was reached.

Family and friends funneled in one-by-one to celebrate the 110th birthday of Dorothy Hunter, born this day in 1907 in St. Louis.

The former Kirkwood school teacher had a celebration filled with plenty of hugs, smiles, and cake to go around. Managers at the senior center say for many the community becomes their family and that adds to longevity.

Hunter said her birthday wish was happiness for everyone in the world.

Hunter outlived both her husband and only daughter. She continues to live independently at Meramec Bluffs, where’s she’s resided since 2003.

Hunter even managed to keep her driver’s license and drive her favorite car until she was 102.