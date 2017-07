Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - The trial begins Tuesday for a former St. Louis City police officer for an alleged premeditated murder in 2011.

Jason Stockley, 36, is charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action after the shooting death of Anthony Lamar Smith.

According to our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, St. Louis Circuit Judge Timothy Wilson will oversee the trial.

He will decide the case because Stockley waived his right to a jury trial.