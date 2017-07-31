‘A Chorus Line’ nightly at The Muny through Friday

ST. LOUIS - ‘A Chorus Line’ – this singular sensation of a musical tells the story of 19 dancers at a final audition, vying for a spot in a Broadway show. a landmark American musical, this show has been called the greatest musical of all-time. With music by Oscar and Tony-winning Marvin Hamlisch, ‘A Chorus Line’ celebrates the dreams, guts, and sweat that we all need to take our place “on the line,” so to speak. Actress Hannah Florence, who plays “Diana” in the production, visits KPLR 11 News at Noon to discuss the show, which is at The Muny every night through August 4.