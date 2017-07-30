War of words erupts over MetroLink security

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A surprising admission by Bi-State Commissioner Vincent Schoemehl who admits parts of the MetroLink system are unsafe. He is the first official from the transit agency to make that admission.

But Schoemehl reserves some sharp criticism for St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger saying, Stenger has made the MetroLink security situation worse. He says a plan put forward by Stenger has gone nowhere.

For his part, Stenger takes aim at Schoemehl accusing him and Metro CEO John Nations of doing a terrible job with security on MetroLink.