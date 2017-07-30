Temple Israel host back to school shopping spree

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CREVE COUER, MO - More than 600 volunteers helped an estimated 1,300 children receive free school supplies at Temple Israel in Creve Coeur Sunday. The National Council of Jewish Women has been the force behind the Back to School Store for years. Families are selected based on need.

“There’s so many kids that have these big smiles on their faces,” said event co-chair Karen Silverman.

Each child is paired with a personal shopper who leads the way through areas offering clothing and school supplies. There are changing areas where children can try on clothes.

“It’s just a wonderful experience and a blessing to the families,” said parent Rhonda Quarells. “It’s been a blessing to my family for the past several years.”

The program would not be possible without hundreds of volunteers and generous donations.

“We enjoy what we do,” said Silverman.

Quarells said it’s a great feeling knowing her child feels good about going back to school and is proud of what he’s wearing because he helped pick it out.