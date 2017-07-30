St. Louis man charged with murder after deadly crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A Ferguson man is facing charges after allegedly speeding away from police in North St. Louis County and causing a car crash that left one person dead and another critically injured.

Prosecutors have charged 19 year old Demetric Loyd with one count of second degree murder and one count of resisting arrest in connection with the deadly crash. Detectives say Loyd is being held with a cash bail set at 250,000.

Bommorito Automotive SkyFOX flew over the scene on Friday at New Halls Ferry and Netherton Drive near Florissant in Unincorporated St Louis County.

According to court documents, Loyd was driving a black dodge charger at a high rate of speed when he was spotted by a Florissant police officer driving in the opposite direction. The officer turned around and followed Loyd, then Loyd sped away. Authorities say the officer backed off of the pursuit because of other traffic.

Detectives say Loyd was traveling at an estimated 90 miles per hour when he crashed into another car, killing 20 year old D'Wayne Watson of Florissant. Watson was in the front seat passenger of the vehicle struck in the accident. The driver of the vehicle was identified only as a 21 year old male who remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Our news crew caught up with one witness following the crash. "I saw the Black Charger speed pass the turning lane. He was going about 80 miles," said Shania Snipes.

St . Louis County Police say the investigation is on going.